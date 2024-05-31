Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Gary Charles Robb Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $334,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,081,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,603,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $18,426,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,149.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 684,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,670,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

