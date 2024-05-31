Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Core One Labs Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLABF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Core One Labs has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
Core One Labs Company Profile
