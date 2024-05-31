Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.78. 1,871,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,159. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

