Cosan S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3469 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Cosan has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cosan to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Cosan Trading Down 1.3 %

CSAN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 450,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,763. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. Cosan has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

