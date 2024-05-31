Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.61

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 1264203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,327,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,632,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,455. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coursera by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,804,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,701 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,316 shares during the period. Finally, Emory University acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

