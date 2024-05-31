Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Citigroup

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $48.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CL King downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

CBRL stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,540. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $102.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

