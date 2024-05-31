Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.14

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 5688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $487.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 4.05.

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

