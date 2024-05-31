Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $228.39 million and $7.31 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001645 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.