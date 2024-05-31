CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.52 and last traded at $52.91. Approximately 305,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,692,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

