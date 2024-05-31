Critical Contrast: Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) & Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Empire State Realty OP pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Orion Office REIT pays out -30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Office REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orion Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty OP and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A Orion Office REIT -38.87% -8.32% -5.11%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orion Office REIT $195.04 million 1.05 -$57.30 million ($1.33) -2.76

This table compares Empire State Realty OP and Orion Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Empire State Realty OP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orion Office REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Empire State Realty OP and Orion Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Orion Office REIT beats Empire State Realty OP on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

