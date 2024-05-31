Critical Review: Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) versus Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kandi Technologies Group and Lotus Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lotus Technology has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 46.32%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

3.7% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group 0.01% N/A N/A Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Lotus Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $123.60 million 1.45 $10,000.00 $0.03 68.50 Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.56 -$742.00 million ($0.48) -27.17

Kandi Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kandi Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Lotus Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

