Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Shares Up 1.9%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50. 592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98.

Croghan Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Croghan Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposit accounts, as well as safe deposit box and trust department services.

