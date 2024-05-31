Cronos Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $9.98 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00053871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.