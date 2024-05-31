CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Buys $18,733.00 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $18,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,346,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,401,206.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CSP Trading Down 1.0 %

CSPI stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. CSP Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

CSP Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CSP’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPI. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CSP by 0.6% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CSP in the third quarter worth about $1,383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CSP by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSP during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CSPI shares. TheStreet cut CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSPI

About CSP

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.