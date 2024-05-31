CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Buys $18,733.00 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $18,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,346,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,401,206.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CSP Trading Down 1.0 %
CSPI stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. CSP Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.30.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.99%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPI. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CSP by 0.6% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CSP in the third quarter worth about $1,383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CSP by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSP during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on CSPI shares. TheStreet cut CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
