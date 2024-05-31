CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 17th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.27. 129,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.04. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.93.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

