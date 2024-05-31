CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
