CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment makes up 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

