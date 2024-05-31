CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several research firms recently commented on CVRX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CVRx from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.35. CVRx has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.51). CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.58% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The business had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVRx will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 105,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 4,103,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,723,000 after purchasing an additional 607,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

