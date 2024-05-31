CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2.25.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.77.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.09.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 126,850 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

