D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.89

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 47320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.77 million, a PE ratio of 189.19 and a beta of 2.54.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.93 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 10.01%.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
