D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.89

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 47320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.77 million, a PE ratio of 189.19 and a beta of 2.54.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.93 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth about $541,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.