Daniel E. Schueller Sells 5,800 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Broadwind Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.95. 193,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Broadwind, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.13 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 175.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 68.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 324,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

