Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.95.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.28. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,901,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after buying an additional 418,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,601,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,602,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,516,000 after buying an additional 340,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,976,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

