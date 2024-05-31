David J. R. Sleath Sells 108,420 Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.40), for a total value of £968,190.60 ($1,236,514.18).

SEGRO Stock Performance

LON:SGRO traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 911.80 ($11.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,738. SEGRO Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 675 ($8.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 944.80 ($12.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,355.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 881.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 863.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.31) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,042 ($13.31) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 982 ($12.54).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

