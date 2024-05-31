Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.61. 9,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 13,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.
Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.09.
About Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF
The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.
