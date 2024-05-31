Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50-24.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.40-7.90 EPS.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $9.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.98. The company had a trading volume of 43,689,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,279. The company has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.25.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

