Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 29.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

DELL stock traded down $32.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,171,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,631. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

