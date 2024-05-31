Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $175.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

NYSE:DELL traded down $35.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,780,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145,289. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.40. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

