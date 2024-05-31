Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.400-7.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.5 billion-$97.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.5 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.56.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 22.2 %

NYSE:DELL traded down $37.76 on Friday, hitting $132.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,658,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,473. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

