Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Up 0.7%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Democracy International Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democracy International Fund stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 12.63% of Democracy International Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Democracy International Fund Company Profile

The Democracy International Fund (DMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democracy Investments International index. The fund tracks an index of global, large- and mid-cap companies outside the US. The index aims to overweight investments in democratic countries while underweighting those in authoritarian countries.

