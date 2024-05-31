Desjardins Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target to C$0.60

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QUIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.43 to C$0.46 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$0.71.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The stock has a market cap of C$96.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.34.

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.