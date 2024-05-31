DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.350-13.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1 billion-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.2 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY25 guidance to 13.35-13.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.09.

NYSE DKS opened at $224.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $3,598,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,453,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

