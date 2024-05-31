DigiByte Price Down 1.1% This Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $193.61 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,395.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.93 or 0.00682426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00123587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00044061 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00065585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.29 or 0.00217059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00091538 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,042,135,282 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

