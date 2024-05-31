DigiByte Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $193.55 million and $8.44 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,558.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.64 or 0.00677726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00122840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00043752 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00062755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00212714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00091100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,041,145,203 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

