DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in DocGo by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,672,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,246 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,984 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in DocGo by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in DocGo by 18.3% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 749,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocGo

In related news, CEO Lee Bienstock purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee Bienstock purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,661.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $146,150. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

DocGo Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of DocGo stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.95. 763,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. DocGo Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. Research analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

DocGo Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

