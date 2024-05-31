Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Up 4.6% Following Earnings Beat

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $133.89 and last traded at $133.80. 1,014,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,376,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.94.

The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,491,000 after buying an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dollar General by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after buying an additional 2,031,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,150,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

