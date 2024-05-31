DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,001,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.35, a PEG ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $143.34.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,270,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,438 shares of company stock worth $57,323,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

