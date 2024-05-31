Douglas Emmett, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of -190.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. 1,845,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,202. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

