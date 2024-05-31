Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,549,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $13,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,182. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 389,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $11,802,895.86. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,033,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,328,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,246,553 shares of company stock valued at $347,780,126. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

