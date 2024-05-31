Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Nicholas Politis Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.52 ($7.01) per share, with a total value of A$1,051,600.00 ($701,066.67).
Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Nicholas Politis purchased 200,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.47 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of A$2,094,000.00 ($1,396,000.00).
- On Thursday, May 9th, Nicholas Politis acquired 50,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.02 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$601,050.00 ($400,700.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87.
Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.
