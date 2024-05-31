Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,193 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $42,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Eaton by 10.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 164.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN traded down $10.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.60. 902,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.29 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

