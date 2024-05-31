eCash Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $915.53 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $915.53 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,464.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.01 or 0.00678884 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00065286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00091007 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,709,332,798,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.