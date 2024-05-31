EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SATS. TD Cowen reduced their price target on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get EchoStar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SATS

EchoStar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.62. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. EchoStar’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,699.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 55.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 238.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,338,000 after buying an additional 9,661,167 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,505,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after purchasing an additional 424,259 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,892,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,090,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.