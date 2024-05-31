Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $87.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,069 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,397. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

