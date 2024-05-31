Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Trading Up 0.2%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.33 and last traded at $87.20. 301,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,509,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,069 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,397. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 94.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 102,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,751 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 207.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $124,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

