EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.42. 571,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,294,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on EHang in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

EHang Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of EHang by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in EHang by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in EHang during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,869,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after buying an additional 363,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

