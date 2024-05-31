Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from $154.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $2,030,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,054,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,141,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,822,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Elastic by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,356 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 82.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,154,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,847,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,153,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

