Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $125.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.05.

Get Elastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Stock Up 9.0 %

Elastic stock traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.52. 2,314,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,803. Elastic has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 219.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $267,598.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.