Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

EGO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EGO

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EGO stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,517,000 after buying an additional 295,282 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 55.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 452,226 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.