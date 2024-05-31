Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) PT Lowered to $1.40 at HC Wainwright

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.60 to $1.40 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELBM opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.57. Electra Battery Materials has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

