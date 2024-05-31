Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) PT Lowered to $1.40 at HC Wainwright

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.60 to $1.40 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Electra Battery Materials Price Performance
ELBM opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.57. Electra Battery Materials has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials
Electra Battery Materials Company Profile
Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Electra Battery Materials
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.