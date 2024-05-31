Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Stock Price Down 8%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.