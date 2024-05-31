Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Reduced by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,583,000 after buying an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,516,000 after buying an additional 1,353,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ENB traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $36.12. 588,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,381. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.